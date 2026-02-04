iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1,585.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174,353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

