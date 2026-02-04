iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,273,128 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,571,526 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,331,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,331,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,752,000 after buying an additional 328,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,708,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,134,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,534,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 787,009 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

