iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,216,263 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 3,667,529 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,446,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,446,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,895,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,878,000 after buying an additional 7,566,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,677,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,494,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,104,000 after purchasing an additional 727,070 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,364,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.