iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 6.2%

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of IAU stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.