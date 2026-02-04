iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

