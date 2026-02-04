Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $7,056,430.77 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $7,056,430.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,698.49. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Frank Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, C Frank Bennett sold 5,885 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $488,160.75.

On Friday, January 16th, C Frank Bennett sold 8,977 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $674,621.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,148. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $86.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

