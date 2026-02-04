ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,052,387 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 8,448,723 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 146,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.5 days.

ioneer Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSCCF opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. ioneer has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd is an Australian resource development company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of battery‐grade lithium and boron resources. The company’s flagship asset is the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium‐Boron Project, located in Nevada, USA. Rhyolite Ridge hosts a unique deposit of both lithium and boron, positioning ioneer as one of the few companies worldwide targeting a combined production of these strategically important minerals in a single operation.

At Rhyolite Ridge, ioneer is advancing a definitive feasibility study and working through the permitting process with federal and state agencies in the United States.

