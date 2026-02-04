Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 23,178 call options on the company. This is an increase of 398% compared to the typical volume of 4,653 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,676,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts and coverage highlighted a "silver lining" in the CRL — noting the FDA cited discrete issues and that Aquestive has a defined path to address them, which supports a constructive view toward eventual approval.

Market reaction: shares rallied (intraday surge reported) even after the CRL as traders focused on remediation steps and optional upside if Aquestive successfully addresses FDA comments.

Unusual options activity: heavy call buying was reported (large increase in call volume), suggesting some traders are positioning for a rebound or binary upside tied to regulatory progress.

Trading halt briefly occurred for "news pending" before the announcement — a procedural move that can magnify volatility but doesn't change fundamentals.

Reported short-interest entries show zero shares (likely a data or reporting anomaly rather than a genuine decline in short interest); treat those figures as unreliable until updated.

Regulatory setback: the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the Anaphylm NDA, meaning the drug was not approved as submitted and Aquestive must address FDA deficiencies (uncertain timeline and potential additional studies or data). This is the primary fundamental negative catalyst.

Litigation risk: multiple law firms (Pomerantz, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi) announced investigations or shareholder notices related to the FDA disclosure, increasing potential legal/financial exposure and investor uncertainty.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

