Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and traded as high as $73.50. Invesco Water Resources ETF shares last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 39,526 shares traded.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

