Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and traded as high as $73.50. Invesco Water Resources ETF shares last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 39,526 shares traded.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.3%
The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.