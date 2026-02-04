Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.19 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 38713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.58.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

