INV VK HI INC2 (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance

Shares of VLT stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. INV VK HI INC2 has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

