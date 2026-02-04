INV VK HI INC2 (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance
Shares of VLT stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. INV VK HI INC2 has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.
About INV VK HI INC2
