Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 313,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global leader in outdoor power products, serving both consumer and professional markets. The company’s core offerings include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, hedge trimmers and garden tractors. Husqvarna also provides light construction products such as demolition robots, surface preparation equipment and power cutters under its Construction division. These products are marketed under several brands, including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch and Flymo, each tailored to specific customer segments.
Founded in 1689 as a royal arms foundry, Husqvarna has evolved over more than three centuries into an international manufacturing group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.