Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 7.4%

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company’s operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

