Head to Head Comparison: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25 Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Highwoods Properties pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Lamar Advertising”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $825.86 million 3.41 $102.25 million $1.17 21.89 Lamar Advertising $2.21 billion 5.78 $361.87 million $4.26 29.59

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 15.98% 5.48% 2.13% Lamar Advertising 19.27% 43.02% 6.51%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Highwoods Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.