HC Wainwright Weighs in on ProKidney FY2030 Earnings

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for ProKidney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProKidney’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.78. ProKidney has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

In related news, Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $1,190,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProKidney by 3,024.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,615,243 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProKidney by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProKidney by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney, Inc (NASDAQ: PROK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.

ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.

