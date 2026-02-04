Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 52,389 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $840,843.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,817. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 52,390 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $837,716.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $977,010.23.

Hayward Trading Up 4.8%

Hayward stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 2,597,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 10,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 669.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 149.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.