Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,764,292 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 2,187,003 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.70. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $499,044.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. This trade represents a 27.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 962,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,411. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

