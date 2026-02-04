Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,881 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 248.3% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 914.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 288 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,800. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513 shares of company stock worth $302,586. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $673.67 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $683.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

