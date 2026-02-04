Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 322,179 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,179 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $51,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

