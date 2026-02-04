Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,556,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,177,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $963.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $901.84 and its 200-day moving average is $810.94. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $941.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $990.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

