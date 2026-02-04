Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock’s rally narrative. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.15. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

