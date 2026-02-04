Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Penumbra worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Penumbra by 53.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $356.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.26 and a 12-month high of $362.41. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.00.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $4,632,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 258,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,818,234.84. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total value of $58,151.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,027.20. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,772 shares of company stock worth $10,175,467. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

