Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $419.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

