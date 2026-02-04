Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after buying an additional 685,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,207,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,536,230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $311.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.12.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $236.34 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,995. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,032,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $8,243,865. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

