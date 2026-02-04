Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 24,037 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $390.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.