Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 27th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8%

GOF stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 68,721 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 108.6% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 445,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 231,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 70.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.

