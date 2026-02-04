Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 143086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.51.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

