Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 3.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $114,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 982,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after buying an additional 204,582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,976,000 after buying an additional 46,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,017,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.83 and a 1-year high of $223.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

