Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as low as C$11.91. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 5,300 shares.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$99.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of C$141.91 million for the quarter.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc is engaged in remanufacturers and distributors of lumber products and hardwood flooring products. It is engaged in the domestic and export sales of wholesale distribution of wood products, and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. Goodfellow offers products, including decking, flooring, lumber, insulation and soundproofing, panels, siding, and specialty and commodity panels. Goodfellow represents three main sectors – retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing. The company manages its operations under one operating segment.

