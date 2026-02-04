Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.7950, with a volume of 9680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.8385.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,241,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.