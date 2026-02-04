Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 1154015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0119 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

