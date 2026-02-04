Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 1154015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 5.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0119 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.