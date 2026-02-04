Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 451,393 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 368,715 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 167,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GLAD opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 64.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

