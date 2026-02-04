Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03, with a volume of 6710022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

