GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $708.75 and last traded at $745.37. 4,998,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,418,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $780.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.19.

The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $660.34 and its 200 day moving average is $625.91.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

