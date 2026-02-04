GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 197,138 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 245,910 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GD Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of GD Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GD Culture Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GD Culture Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GDC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. GD Culture Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.84.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.