GAP (NYSE:GAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NYSE GAP traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. 1,464,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,646. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,060. This trade represents a 44.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 11,140 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $298,663.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,753,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,820,074.93. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,349,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,857,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GAP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

