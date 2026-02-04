Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

