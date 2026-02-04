Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Q4 adjusted results showed operational resilience: Galaxy reported record adjusted gross profit and positive adjusted EBITDA for the year, signaling core business strength even amid price volatility. Positive Sentiment: Galaxy beat EPS expectations for the quarter (reported diluted EPS of $(1.08) vs. consensus $(1.24)), showing results were slightly better than Street estimates. Earnings Summary

Balance sheet and liquidity remain strong: Galaxy reported total equity of ~$3.0B and cash + stablecoins of ~$2.6B as of Dec. 31, which supports operations and optionality during volatile crypto markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $50 price target, implying significant upside from current levels and providing a credible bullish view for longer-term investors. Benzinga

Corporate housekeeping: Galaxy completed its reorganization and domestication as a Delaware-incorporated company and began Nasdaq trading as part of its structural transition — a one-time corporate event with limited near-term impact on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is anomalous/insufficient (shows zero shares), so it does not provide a reliable signal on current investor positioning. (Note: reported average volume is high, but short-interest reporting appears inconsistent.)

Large Q4 net loss: Galaxy reported a Q4 net loss of ~$482M (diluted EPS $(1.08)), primarily due to depreciation in digital asset prices — this headline loss is the main driver of the negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: News outlets reported sharp share declines and intraday plunges after the loss was disclosed, reflecting investor sensitivity to mark-to-market crypto losses and earnings headlines. Market Reaction Additional Coverage

Market reaction: News outlets reported sharp share declines and intraday plunges after the loss was disclosed, reflecting investor sensitivity to mark-to-market crypto losses and earnings headlines. Negative Sentiment: Full-year pressures and one-time items: FY2025 net loss of ~$241M and roughly $160M of one-time costs weigh on near-term profitability, keeping earnings recovery contingent on crypto price improvements. Full-Year Results

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLXY shares. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

