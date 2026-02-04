Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $27.9230, with a volume of 3884579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Frontline Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $257.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.23 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.23%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Frontline by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 29,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frontline by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,411,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 217,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,966,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontline by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is a leading global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company’s core business activities encompass the ownership and operation of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers and Aframax vessels. Through long-term charters, spot market operations and time charters, Frontline provides flexible shipping solutions that cater to a diverse set of energy producers, refiners and trading houses worldwide.

Frontline’s fleet is geared toward high-capacity, ocean-going tankers capable of carrying large volumes of crude oil over intercontinental distances.

Featured Stories

