Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.09 and last traded at $42.0750, with a volume of 104994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $606.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,010.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

