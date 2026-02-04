Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 375147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49,574.11 and a beta of 0.49.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257,240.20%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Income Focus ETF
Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Income Focus ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.