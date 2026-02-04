Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 375147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49,574.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257,240.20%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Income Focus ETF

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 343.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 107,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 367.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

