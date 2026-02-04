Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 842,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,313,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 127,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,186 shares of company stock valued at $94,458,941 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $339.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

