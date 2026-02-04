Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 842,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,313,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 127,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo raised $16 billion in a financing round, valuing the unit at about $126B — this reduces Alphabet’s near-term funding burden for autonomous driving and validates Waymo’s standalone value. Waymo announces $16 billion fundraising round
- Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud struck a five‑year AI and cloud deal with Liberty Global to deploy Gemini models across European units — a material enterprise win for Cloud/AI monetization. Google Cloud, Liberty Global strike five-year AI partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Humana launched an AI-powered agent assist built on Google Cloud, showing continued vertical adoption of Google’s AI stack in healthcare. Humana Unveils AI-Powered Agent Assist Built With Google Cloud
- Positive Sentiment: WSJ reports Google is investing heavily in renewable energy and grid capacity to secure data-center power for AI — strengthens long-term cloud/AI reliability and cost profile. Google Is Spending Big to Build a Lead in the AI Energy Race
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks, previews) show expectations for strong Search and Cloud Q4 momentum — this supports upside but also raises the bar for the earnings print. Can Strong Search and Cloud Growth Aid Alphabet’s Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $400 (buy) while Bernstein raised theirs to $335 (market perform) — mixed analyst signals can amplify intraday swings around earnings. Jefferies raises target; Bernstein adjusts target Bernstein adjusts price target on Alphabet
- Neutral Sentiment: Company insider activity: CAO Amie Thuener O’Toole sold 933 shares (small reduction) and a separate report flags a large shareholder sale — insider sales can create short-term pressure but specifics matter. Insider sale by Amie Thuener O’Toole Major shareholder sells $35M in stock
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo faces a Senate hearing to defend its safety record after federal probes — regulatory scrutiny raises execution and PR risk for Alphabet’s autonomous unit. Waymo to defend self-driving safety record, warn on China competition
- Negative Sentiment: Google agreed to pay $135M to resolve an Android data-transfer lawsuit — a modest but tangible legal expense that can weigh on sentiment. Google to Pay $135 Million to Resolve the Android Data Transfer Lawsuit
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $339.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
