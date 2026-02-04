Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.2050, with a volume of 305867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 69.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 217,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company’s offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

