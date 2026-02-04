Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 175,737 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt flagged potential Q4 upside from tax incentives and improved sales execution, suggesting earnings could beat expectations and provide support. Rosenblatt Q4 Upside

Market coverage noting Fortinet’s upgrade and resilient ARR growth as signs that the cybersecurity group may be finding support ahead of earnings — a constructive signal for investors focused on recurring revenue and AI-related deals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previews Q4 and highlights expected revenue guidance of $1.825–$1.885B and steady EPS, noting AI data-center deals could shape results — useful context but not a direct catalyst until results/guidance are confirmed. Zacks Q4 Preview

Another Zacks piece compiles Wall Street estimates for key metrics ahead of the quarter — important for positioning but not an immediate price driver. Neutral Sentiment: The published short-interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous and does not appear to be a meaningful near-term pressure point. (No actionable short squeeze signal.)

Insider selling: VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares (~$27.9M at ~$81.42) and CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares (~$14.3M), reducing their holdings modestly — large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even when insiders retain sizeable positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and reassessments of 2026 growth (including a Scotiabank downgrade) have pressured shares as investors mark down forward growth expectations; coverage notes led to a near-term slip in the stock. Scotiabank Downgrade Analyst Reassessment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 62.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,564,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

