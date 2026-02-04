Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 651850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$284.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$5.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.89 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

