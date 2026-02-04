First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.4580, with a volume of 884005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
