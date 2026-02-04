First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.4580, with a volume of 884005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

