First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.090-3.190 EPS.

Shares of FR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 1,679,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,054.90. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 1,541,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 436.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 856,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,787,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 536,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 679,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 458,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

