First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.090-3.190 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 1,679,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $60.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,571,000 after acquiring an additional 323,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,191,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,778 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,787,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 536,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Featured Articles

