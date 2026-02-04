First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.090-3.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 1,679,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

