First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 20th

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $34,685.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,406.14. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,577.09. This represents a 5.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,555 shares of company stock valued at $90,752 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

